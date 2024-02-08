Governor cast vote at Irrigation Colony Warsak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Thursday cast his vote in Irrigation Colony Warsak Raod Polling Station.

The governor urged people to respect each other and exercise their voting rights abiding by norms of democracy.

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali was also present on the occasion.

