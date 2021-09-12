UrduPoint.com

Governor Casts His Vote In DHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Governor casts his vote in DHA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday cast his vote at DHA Girls College Phase VIII Khayaban-e-Shaheen polling station during Cantonment Boards elections.

Talking to media persons after casting his vote, he said, 'This is my constituency and it reminds me of my old days.

'He hoped that whoever won the elections irrespective of their affiliation with any party would work for the area to resolve roads, sewage, parks and other problems.

He said that the turn-out in the cantonment areas remained low because it was a small poll compared to local government elections.

More Stories From Pakistan

