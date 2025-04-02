Governor Celebrates Eid In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in his hometown of Dera Ismail Khan.
The Governor remained at his residence, Kundi Model Farm, from the morning to the evening on the second and third days of Eid, warmly welcoming the local community.
On this occasion, Provincial Assembly Member Ahmad Karim Kundi was also present at the Governor’s residence. A large number of political, social, and local representatives, along with government officials and the public, visited the Governor’s residence to extend Eid greetings.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi interacted closely with the guests and shared in the festive spirit, offering sweets and drinks to all visitors.
He expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the area, wishing them happiness on Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his remarks, the Governor highlighted that Eid is a festival of communal joy and shared happiness.
He emphasized the importance of spreading love and fostering unity through such celebrations. He also prayed for the continued peace and prosperity of the province, hoping that every day would be filled with happiness and peace.
Governor Kundi expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from all the esteemed guests who visited him on the three days of Eid, thanking them for their affection and support.
