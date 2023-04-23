Governor celebrates Eid with prisoners in Central Jail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday celebrated Eid with prisoners in Central Jail Huda.

After performing the Eid prayer, he went to the prison and mingled with the prisoners in Huda Jail, Quetta.

He distributed Eidi, sweets and toys among the prisoners.

While talking to the inmates, the Governor said all prisoners in prison are part of our society and their reformation and welfare are the responsibility of the government.

"Eid is a day of collective happiness for all Muslims and this day teaches us about unity, solidarity and sharing happiness," Being happy at the happiness of others is the cause of mental peace and satisfaction, he stressed.

Additional Chief Secretary Interior Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Commissioner Quetta Sohailur Rahman Baloch and Inspector General Jail Khana Jat Shuja Kasi were also present on the occasion.