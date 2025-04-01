Governor Celebrates Second Day Of Eid With Locals In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, along with Member of Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, welcomed the people of the area on the second day of Eid ul-Fitr at his residence here on Monday.
A large number of political, social, and local representatives, along with a significant crowd from the area, gathered at the Kundi Model Farm in Dera Ismail Khan to celebrate this joyous occasion.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi warmly mingled with guests, offering greetings and exchanging Eid wishes. Guests were treated with sweets and refreshing beverages as part of the hospitality.
The local residents expressed their joy at having the Governor among them on this special occasion, appreciating his presence in the community.
Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of sharing Eid celebrations with the people, saying, “It is my privilege to be here with my people on this blessed occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. I pray that every day in our province is filled with happiness and peace.”
He further expressed his gratitude to all the esteemed guests who attended the celebration, saying, “I am deeply thankful for the love and affection shown by everyone who came to celebrate Eid with us.”
