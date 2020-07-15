UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor, Chairman NDMA Discuss Measures Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Governor, Chairman NDMA discuss measures against COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed measures to contain coronavirus pandemic in the province during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Hailing the role of NDMA in the fight against coronavirus, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Chairman NDMA provided assistance to poor families affected by coronavirus in Punjab and provided safety equipment to doctors and medical staff.

He appreciated coronavirus relief measures taken by NDMA.

"We have spent Rs. 500 crore through Punjab Development Network (PDN) in collaboration with welfare organizations and other assistance including rations and distributed kits, masks, PPE and sanitizers", Sarwar added.

He said prisoners and staff in jails across Punjab, including Lahore, had been provided with masks and sanitizers and other protective equipment.

The Governor said the PDNA had provided rations to more than 1.3 million poor families. He said, "The Prime Minister's action against coronavirus is exemplary and we all have to defeat corona together for which it is imperative that the people do their part to ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs." During the meeting Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said the situation regarding coronavirus in Pakistan was improving. He said the death rate had come down and the number of people on ventilator had also decreased.

The Chairman NDMA said the results of the Smart Lockdown had started to be very good.

He said the Federal Capital Isolation Hospital had been constructed at a cost of 44 million USD with the help of China, adding that the hospital would treat for epidemic diseases and forty kanals of land had also been allotted for building six more hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Governor Poor Punjab China United States Dollars All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

1 hour ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

3 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

3 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.