Governor, Chairman NDMA discuss sanitation problem of Karachi

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail discussed the sanitation problems and other related issues of Karachi with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal in a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail discussed the sanitation problems and other related issues of Karachi with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal in a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.

They also discussed the steps required to resolve sanitation problem in Karachi, said a statement.