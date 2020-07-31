UrduPoint.com
Governor, Chairman NDMA Discuss Sanitation Problem Of Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail discussed the sanitation problems and other related issues of Karachi with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal in a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.

They also discussed the steps required to resolve sanitation problem in Karachi, said a statement.

