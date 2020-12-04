UrduPoint.com
Governor Chairs BoG Meeting Of IM Sciences

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Governor chairs BoG meeting of IM Sciences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman here Friday chaired board of Governors' meeting of Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences).

CM aide on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education, Daud Khan, Additional Secretary Finance, Safeer Ahmad and other staff concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting approved to appoint new Director in IM Sciences and constitute a search committee for appointment.

Addressing the meeting, KP governor said that the government is reviewing financial, educational and administrative affairs of higher education institutions in order to improve the standard of all public sector institutions of higher education.

