Governor Chairs High Level Meeting Of Karachi Issues

Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:51 PM

Governor chairs high level meeting of Karachi issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday chaired a high level meeting on Karachi issues at the Governor's House here.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, NDMA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal in the chair, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Member Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others participated in the meeting, said a statement.

The meeting discussed in detail the problems faced due to recent rains, overall condition of the city, drainage, disposal of garbage to landfill sites and other sanitation issues. Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen.

Muhammad Afzal briefed the Governor about the steps aims to resolve cleaning and sanitation problems of Karachi.

On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much concerned about Karachi that is why the Prime Minister has approved the summary for the permanent solution of the problems of the city.

He further said that the Federal government will not leave the people of Karachi alone under any circumstances.

He said that the submergence of low lying areas of the city in every monsoon is a tragedy and there is an urgent need to solve the problems in the city on a permanent basis.

