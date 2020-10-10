Governor chairs meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee at the Governor's House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee at the Governor's House here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Mineral Resources Shahzad Syed Qasim was also present, said a statement.

The representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and the presidents of different associations of the industrial areas in Karachi also attended the meeting.

Besides discussing the measures for efficient utilization of mineral resources, the issues of industrial areas including power, gas, water supply, and drainage situation and their solutions also came under discussion during the meeting.

The Governor of Sindh said that Pakistan was rich in all kinds of mineral resources and there is a need to make maximum use of these resources.

Imran Ismail said that the industrial development is one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal government is taking all possible steps in this regard.

The Sindh Governor further said that Pakistan's economy was not affected like other countries due to the best strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan during coronavirus.

SAPM on Power and Mineral Resources Shahzad Syed Qasim said that investment in the mineral sector would be welcomed.

Representatives of FPCCI Sultan Rehman, President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra, President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Saleem-uz-zaman, Senior Vice President of Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry Syed Raza Hussain, President of North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry Faisal Moeez, President of Site Association of Trade and Industry Abdul Hadi, Former President of Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry Naveed Shakoor, President, Site Super Highway Association of Trade and Industry, Engineer Nisar, President Landhi Association of Trade and Industry Ajmal Afzal and prominent industrialist Zahid Saeed were also present.