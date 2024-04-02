Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori chaired a meeting regarding the launch of the IT program in Hyderabad.

Governor Sindh said that after the test, 50,000 students of Hyderabad will be given admission to the information technology course. It is gratifying that more than 6,000 students have registered themselves in two days after the launch of the program's website, he noted.

Tessori said that under this program the youth will be self-sufficient and able to earn their livelihood.

He said that this program will be started in other districts of Sindh very soon. The series of tests will start within two months under the IT program, he added.

The Governor Sindh said that this program will be a ray of hope for the disappointed youth and will prove to be very important for the economy of the country.

Head of Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqui also participated in the meeting,