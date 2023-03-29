Governor chairs meeting to review performances of federal departments in Balochistan.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the performance of Federal institutions working in the province.

He said with the establishment of the Citizen's Portal, it was necessary to maintain the process of responsibility, accountability and transparency of the institutions, including access to the heads of the institutions to the public and overseas Pakistanis.

In order to restore the public trust in government institutions, there would be a change in performance on a revolutionary basis, instead of limiting the development projects to papers, their fruits should be shared with the people and the development process should be visible to everyone, he added.

Governor Kakar said awards would be given by the Governor House to the officers of the relevant institutions, who had demonstrated extraordinary performance and introduced innovation in the institution.

He said there was an urgent need to increase integrated and effective links between all institutions.

He also directed the officers to redress the public complaints within the stipulated time and expand the scope of Citizen's Portal, visit the areas and conduct public awareness campaign.

Many important decisions were also taken as a result of suggestions and recommendations of the heads of federal departments in the meeting.