Governor Chairs Oath Taking Ceremony Of National Youth Assembly

Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

Governor chairs Oath taking ceremony of National Youth Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday chaired the oath taking ceremony of National Youth Assembly at the governor House here.

Sindh Assembly members Khurram Sher Zaman and Shehzad Qureshi were also present on the occasion, said a statement issued here.

President National Youth Assembly Daniel Jilani administered the oath of office to the elected members of the Youth Assembly.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the governor said that a large number of youths from this platform had made Pakistan and the whole the nation proud.

He said that the National Youth Assembly was also a think tank for the youth.

The Youth Assembly was working to promote youth development, he lauded.

The governor further said that this Assembly had been working under a formal organizational structure through a proper mechanism for the last five years which was welcoming.

He said that the strategy of the government of Pakistan regarding the containing the spread of COVID-19 was appreciated across the globe.

The governor said that billions of rupees were distributed among the youth to enable them launch their own businesses under the Kamyab Jawan Program.

