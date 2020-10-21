UrduPoint.com
Governor Chairs Pak-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:03 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that Pak-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee would boost trade and economic activities between the two countries "Pakistan and Iran are two Islamic countries which have historical, cultural and economic ties," he said while presiding over the eighth meeting of the Pak-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

The Iranian delegation was led by a representative of Iranian Economic Affairs, Zanganeh, while the Collector Quetta Customs Abdul Waheed Marwat represented Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Iranian Consul General in Quetta Hassan Darwish and Pakistani Consul General in Zahedan Mohammad Rafi.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on the occasion said that the present government was paying special attention to maintaining cordial economic relations with its neighbors.

He said that at present Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial relations not only on government level but also tied in relation of love at the grassroots level.

The meeting agreed to continue talks between Pakistan and Iran on the way forward of bilateral trade and other issues.

