Governor Chairs Review Meeting On Federal Govt Funded Development Projects

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:07 PM

Governor chairs review meeting on federal govt funded development projects

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday while chairing a review meeting on the federal government funded development projects endorsed naming after flyovers after a prominent personality

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday while chairing a review meeting on the Federal government funded development projects endorsed naming after flyovers after a prominent personality.

Members of National Assembly Najeeb Haroon, Aftab Siddiqui and Members of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman while Chairman Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited Samar Ali Khan and others attended the meeting at the Governor's House here, said a statement.

SIDCL board Member Adnan Asdar, Mahmood Maulvi , Ashraf Qureshi and concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed Green Line, Fire Tenders for KMC, K-4 Water Project, construction of various streets of Karachi, construction of bridge on Jinnah Avenue and other projects while major projects for Karachi were discussed as well as pre-feasibility approval was also granted.

The Governor Sindh was informed that the first prototype inspection of fire tenders for KMC would be held by the end of July, while a joint delegation of KMC, SIDDL and third party evaluators would soon visit China to review the preparation of fire tenders.

The Governor Sindh was further informed that the technical tender for Green Line buses would be opened on July 27 while the technical tender for IITS of Green Line would be held on July 29.

The Governor Sindh urged for early completion of ongoing projects as well as making new projects as per the development needs of the city and said that these would ensure improvement in the infrastructure of facilities especially in the metropolis.

He said that the federal government is aware of the development needs of the province and will provide all possible assistance for this.

He said that completion of Green Line would provide better transport facilities to the citizens.

