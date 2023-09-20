Open Menu

Governor Chairs Senate Meeting Of AWKUM, Suggests Measures To Overcome Financial Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday chaired the 15th Senate meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) that approved the minutes of the last meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) ::Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday chaired the 15th Senate meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) that approved the minutes of the last meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the caretaker education minister, Qasim Jan, Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq, Additional Secretary Education, Javaid Iqbal and representatives of the Higher Education Commission.

The meeting approved minutes of the last senate meeting and discussed matters including draft statutes, university's power of attorney, discipline rules, pay scale and appointments of administrative officials.

The meeting also discussed objections on promotions of administrative staff, appointments of regular faculty members and disbursement of pensions.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the objective of the meeting is to bring improvement in the whole system after consultation and deliberation. He said that it is my utmost desire that universities should overcome their financial problems and further improve performances for the betterment of students.

He suggested that universities should devise a strategy with the consultation of insurance companies for payment of pension arrears and added that it would reduce the pension burden on varsities and also help providing financial help to employees after retirement.

Later KP governor met with a delegation of various areas including Mathra, Abbottabad, Ghalanai and the business community. The governor listened to their problems and assured his cooperation and conveyed their concerns to relative quarters.

