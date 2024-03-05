Open Menu

Governor Chairs Senate Meeting Of UoM, Directs To Reduce Fees

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday chaired a senate meeting of University of Malakand (UoM) that discussed approval and legal status of varsity statutes

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor UoM, Dr Rasheed Ahmad and officials concerned of higher education, law, establishment and finance.

The meeting discussed legal aspects of the statutes and concurred to send them to varsity’s senate subcommittee to remove legal lacunas in one month period.

The participants also discussed extension of contact employees that are working in the university. The meeting was told contract employees have completed three-year period but the new appointments were stopped by election commission due to current general elections.

Meeting approved six months extension of contract period and directed to ensure policy of merit while making new appointments.

Addressing the meeting, the Governor directed UoM administration to reduce fees and stressed faculty to improve capacity of students keeping in view international standard of education. He said that education must be compatible to contemporary standard adding it would help students to effectively meet challenges of existing scenario.

Later, newly elected Speaker KP Assembly, Babar Salim Swati called on governor and discussed matters including financial position of the province. Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali was also present on the occasion.

