Governor Chairs Senate Meeting Of UoS

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday chaired the13th Senate meeting of University of Swabi (UoS) that discussed various matters including financial resource plan and age relaxation.

The meeting among others was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi, Vice Chancellor (UoS), Dr. Nasir Jamal and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed matters including approval of minutes presented in last senate meeting besides deliberating the reservations regarding financial resource plan of the university.

Meeting also discussed report about amendments that was presented in the meeting after getting approval from syndicate.

Participants of the meeting also pondered matters including age relaxation for appointment and abolishing of certain allowances.

Addressing the meeting, KP Governor suggested deciding a time frame for preparation of senate minutes and said that approval of minutes should be delayed.

He also stressed to devise a proper mechanism and policy relating to age relaxation.

He said that universities should not be deprived of competent faculty members and qualified youngsters should also be given opportunities.

