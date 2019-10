Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar appoints new VCs, syndicate members

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday approved summary for appointment of vice chancellors of two public sector women universities besides members syndicate of various universities in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday approved summary for appointment of vice chancellors of two public sector women universities besides members syndicate of various universities in the province.

According to the information, Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif has been appointed Vice Chancellor, Govt Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur while Dr Saima Hamid has been appointed Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi.

Among the members syndicate in various universities Prof Dr Shahid Akram has been appointed member syndicate University of Jhang, Prof Dr Adeel Akram and Prof Dr Mirza Jahanzaib as member syndicate University of Engineering, Taxila while Prof Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, Prof Dr Shakila Zaman, Anila Iftikhar, Dr Musadiq Asif, Dr Mustafa Kamal and Mrs Badya Raza have been place don the syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Ghaffar was appointed Dean Faculty of Bio Sciences, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.