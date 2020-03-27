UrduPoint.com
Governor, Chief Minister Balochistan Discuss Improvement Of Preventive Steps Against The Virus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:58 PM

Governor Balochistan Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yaseenzai met with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday at CM Secretariat, discussed improvement and acceleration of precautionary measures against the pandemic virus to quell the spread it soon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yaseenzai met with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday at CM Secretariat, discussed improvement and acceleration of precautionary measures against the pandemic virus to quell the spread it soon.

Governor was briefed in the meeting regarding preventive steps being taken against the COVID-19 to combat the deadly virus across the province.

Governor Amanullah Khan expressed his satisfaction over the government's measures against virus and said precaution measures were imperative for curbing the spread of the Corona virus while keeping the public confined to their homes for ensuring protection them from the virus.

He also appealed the public to cooperate with provincial government to follow preventive steps against the outbreak to control it soon by implementation of the precaution measures in the area.

The Governor also paid tribute to efforts of doctors and premedical staffs who were working to defeat the corona virus with positive determination.

The Governor along with Chief Minister inspected the Control Room at the Chief Minister Secretariat where Amanullah Khan was also briefed that the Control Room which was established on directive of CM in order to monitor the corona virus on daily bases to tackle it with effectively.

