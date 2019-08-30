UrduPoint.com
Governor, Chief Minister Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:56 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday participated in a rally, organised to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren at Faisal Chowk, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday participated in a rally, organised to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren at Faisal Chowk, The Mall.

Provincial ministers including Basharat Raja, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Humayun, Anser Majeed Khan, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, chief secretary and inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab participated in the rally.

A large number of people from all walks of life also participated in the rally. They were wearing black armbands in protest against the Indian barbarism and atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The atmosphere was echoing with the slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

Sirens were blared at 12-00 noon. After it, the national anthem was played, followed by the anthem of Kashmir. One-minute silence was also observed and traffic remained stopped.

Special prayers were also offered for the success of Kashmiris' freedom movement.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that India's worst treatment in Occupied Kashmir was unprecedented in the human history. Whole Pakistani nation has given a message to the world that Pakistan was firmly standing with Kashmiris, he added.

He said Narendra Modi government in India had gone to every extent to make the lives of Kashmiris hell in the Occupied Kashmir. India, which is a so-called claimant of democracy, has violated democratic norms and human rights in the Occupied Kashmir, he regretted.

The world community observed today that every Pakistani was agitating against Indian brutalities in the Occupied Valley. The peaceful protest of people was a writing on the wall for the Modi government and the Kashmiris would succeed in their struggle, he added.

