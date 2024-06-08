Open Menu

Governor, Chief Minister KP Condemned Attack On Police Mobile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday condemned attack on Police mobile in Dera Ismail Khan wherein two policemen were injured.

In his message Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the incident and expressed his best wishes for the recovery of the injured policemen.

The Governor expressed concern and regret over the successive attacks on police personnel in Dera Ismail Khan Khan and other districts.

It is worth mentioning here that some unknown terrorists attacked the police in Dera Ismail Khan.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also condemned the attack on Police mobile, injuring two policemen.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the recovery of the two policemen injured in the firing.

The CM Directed the district administration to ensure timely provision of medical aid to the injured officials.

Police have made eternal sacrifices for the protection of people's life and property, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said in his separate message.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has fought terrorism with great courage and bravery, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said. The government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are with the forces in this war, Ali Amin Gandapur added.

Such cowardly incidents will not demoralize the Policemen, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said. The war against terrorism will continue until the establishment of complete peace, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

The current provincial government is spending huge resources to strengthen the police, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

All the resources required by the police to effectively deal with terrorism will be provided on a priority basis, said the Chief Minister.

