Governor, Chief Minister KP Condemned Attack On Police Mobile
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday condemned attack on Police mobile in Dera Ismail Khan wherein two policemen were injured.
In his message Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the incident and expressed his best wishes for the recovery of the injured policemen.
The Governor expressed concern and regret over the successive attacks on police personnel in Dera Ismail Khan Khan and other districts.
It is worth mentioning here that some unknown terrorists attacked the police in Dera Ismail Khan.
Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also condemned the attack on Police mobile, injuring two policemen.
The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the recovery of the two policemen injured in the firing.
The CM Directed the district administration to ensure timely provision of medical aid to the injured officials.
Police have made eternal sacrifices for the protection of people's life and property, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said in his separate message.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has fought terrorism with great courage and bravery, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said. The government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are with the forces in this war, Ali Amin Gandapur added.
Such cowardly incidents will not demoralize the Policemen, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said. The war against terrorism will continue until the establishment of complete peace, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
The current provincial government is spending huge resources to strengthen the police, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
All the resources required by the police to effectively deal with terrorism will be provided on a priority basis, said the Chief Minister.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 287,800 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
PM stresses need to leverage sister-city relationships of Xi'an with Lahore, Multan6 minutes ago
-
Two policemen injured in DIKhan attack16 minutes ago
-
Dar arrives in Istanbul to attend D-8 Conference of FMs’ meeting26 minutes ago
-
WFP, Japan’s contribution enhances food security, nutrition in Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief51 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat directs WSSC to dispose-off animal waste in-time1 hour ago
-
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case1 hour ago
-
Cholistan to get water through solar energy2 hours ago
-
1200 dead hens recovered2 hours ago
-
One killed, 7 injured in chemical tanker exploded in Karachi2 hours ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur leader pays tributes to President Zardari2 hours ago