Governor, Chief Minister Punjab launch coronavirus vaccination campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following in the footsteps of the federal government, the Punjab government on Wednesday began vaccinating the frontline health warriors against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the presence of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Punjab House, Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Following in the footsteps of the Federal government, the Punjab government on Wednesday began vaccinating the frontline health warriors against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the presence of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Punjab House, Islamabad.

With the launching of the provincewide campaign, the health care workers (HCWs) Dr. Faraz and Dr. Samavia Akbar of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology became the first from Punjab to be vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the virus has claimed 4806 lives and infected 158,783 people in Punjab while overall 11,772 deaths occurred in the country besides over half a million infections. In the second phase of the coronavirus vaccine senior citizens will be given the jab during the two month long campaign.

On the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar welcomed the process of coronavirus vaccination in Punjab and said people of Punjab will be vaccinated against coronavirus without any discrimination. He said China has once again proved that Pak-China friendship is stronger than steel and the two countries have always stood by each other in difficult times.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan successfully contained the spread of coronavirus in the first phase, adding that threat of surge in the spread of virus still persists, so the public should follow the SOPs.

The Governor Punjab expressed the hope that the time is not far away when the country would be completely free from the effects of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said free of cost coronavirus vaccine will be inoculated to the citizens in Punjab, adding that Punjab has received 70000 vaccine doses and 189 centers have been established in the province.

Buzdar said over 600 officials have been provided technical training in this regard while master trainers will equip more staff with the training to administer jabs of the vaccine.

He said 2500 ice-line refrigerators have been arranged in 36 districts to keep the vaccines safe as per the guidelines, adding that China has stood by Pakistan in every hour of need and the gift of 0.5 million vaccines is a proof of this friendship.

The CM Punjab said Pakistani will always remember this good-will gesture of the people of China, adding that Pakistan is thankful to China.

Urging the need to adopt precautionary measures against the virus, he said Punjab is far ahead of the other provinces in contact tracing, adding that the world has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic.

He said Punjab has allocated a sum of one billion rupees for the purchase of coronavirus vaccine, adding the province will get more vaccine doses in the next three weeks.