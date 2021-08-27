UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM Balochistan Condemn Attack On Levies Personnel In Ziarat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:03 AM

Governor, CM Balochistan condemn attack on Levies personnel in Ziarat

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal have strongly condemned the bomb attack on Levies personnel at Kachh Mor area of Ziarat district which left three martyrs and three injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal have strongly condemned the bomb attack on Levies personnel at Kachh Mor area of Ziarat district which left three martyrs and three injured.

In separate condemnation statement, they also expressed their sorrow over martyrdom of Levies personnel and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Governor Balochistan urged law enforcement agencies to utilize all available resources to wipe-out anti-social elements from the areas.

Chief Minister Balochistan saluted to the brave personnel of Levies force who were martyred in the blast adding that the security forces were playing key role to curb terrorist actives from the areas for maintaining peace.

"Terrorists cannot discourage the moral of security forces through cowardly attacks", he said adding sacrifices of security forces including Levies personnel would not go in vain.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to arrest those anti-peace elements involved in the incident to bring them to justice.

The Chief Minister also directed the health department to provide best medical facilities to the injured of Levies personnel injured.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of Levies personnel injured in the incident

