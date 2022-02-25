UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM Balochistan Condemn Attack On Police Personnel In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Governor, CM Balochistan condemn attack on police personnel in Quetta

Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha along with Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the attack on police personnel at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta On Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha along with Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the attack on police personnel at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta On Friday.

In separate statement issued here, they paid rich tribute to martyrs of police who had given sacrifice of their precious lives for maintaining peace in the province.

They said anti-peace elements wanted to destabilize peace in the province with the aim to halt development process in the area.

They also extended their sympathy with families of victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The CM said that directions have been given to concerned official to submit report of the incident after completion of investigation saying measures would be taken to arrest suspects involved in the incident as soon as possible.

He said such cowardly attacks could not weaken the moral of security forces and nation adding that nefarious design of anti-elements of peace would be foiled through contributions of security forces and masses for development of the province.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar also condemned the attack on police personnel.

He also paid homage to martyrs and extended his sympathies with families of martyrs.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Moral

Recent Stories

Bangladesh v Afghanistan 2nd ODI scoreboard

Bangladesh v Afghanistan 2nd ODI scoreboard

51 seconds ago
 Prime Minister seeks new proposals for South Punja ..

Prime Minister seeks new proposals for South Punjab development for FY 2022-23

52 seconds ago
 Solid Waste Management to start in Hyderabad and J ..

Solid Waste Management to start in Hyderabad and Jamshoro in few months

54 seconds ago
 Liton ton gives Bangladesh ODI series win over Afg ..

Liton ton gives Bangladesh ODI series win over Afghanistan

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan's rich heritage, cultural diversity highl ..

Pakistan's rich heritage, cultural diversity highlighted at a tourism webinar in ..

5 minutes ago
 Bishop of Canterbury's visit to strengthen int'l i ..

Bishop of Canterbury's visit to strengthen int'l interfaith harmony, dialogue

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>