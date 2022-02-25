Governor, CM Balochistan condemn attack on police personnel in Quetta

Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha along with Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the attack on police personnel at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta On Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha along with Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the attack on police personnel at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta On Friday.

In separate statement issued here, they paid rich tribute to martyrs of police who had given sacrifice of their precious lives for maintaining peace in the province.

They said anti-peace elements wanted to destabilize peace in the province with the aim to halt development process in the area.

They also extended their sympathy with families of victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The CM said that directions have been given to concerned official to submit report of the incident after completion of investigation saying measures would be taken to arrest suspects involved in the incident as soon as possible.

He said such cowardly attacks could not weaken the moral of security forces and nation adding that nefarious design of anti-elements of peace would be foiled through contributions of security forces and masses for development of the province.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar also condemned the attack on police personnel.

He also paid homage to martyrs and extended his sympathies with families of martyrs.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured.