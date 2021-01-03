UrduPoint.com
Governor, CM Balochistan Condemn Killing Of Coalmine Workers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:10 PM

Governor, CM Balochistan condemn killing of coalmine workers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the killing of ten coalmine workers and expressed their sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Sunday.

In separate statements, Governor Balochistan and Chief Minister asked concerned department to submit reports of the incident in 24 hours after completion of investigation and directed them that all possible measures would be taken against those elements involved in the killing of the workers to bring them to justice as soon as possible.

They said terrorists were doing cowardly attacking innocent people in order to destabilize peace of the province with the aim to achieve their nefarious design, saying that such heinous design of anti-elements would be foiled from the province by contribution of security forces and nation at any cost.

They also extended their sympathy with the families of the martyrs and also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace ad granting courage to bereaved families members.

More Stories From Pakistan

