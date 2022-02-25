Governor, CM Balochistan condole death of Abdul Hai Baloch

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo expressed their grief over the demise of Balochistan veteran politician Abdul Hai Baloch.

In their separate messages, issued here on Friday, they prayed for peace of the departed soul.

They also expressed sympathies with the grieved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the irreparable loss. " Hai Baloch has unprecedented services and long struggle for the revival of democracy, they further added. His services for Balochistan would be remembered for good.