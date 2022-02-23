Governor, CM Balochistan condole on death of Senator Rehman Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo expressed their grief over the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator and former interior minister Rehman Ahmed Malik.

In their separate messages issued here on Wednesday they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also expressed sympathies with the grieved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the irreparable loss.

Rehman Malik has unprecedented services and long struggle for the revival of democracy and democratic norms in the country, they added.

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind also expressed her condolence over the demise of PPP leader. Bushra prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.