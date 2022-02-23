UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM Balochistan Condole On Death Of Senator Rehman Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Governor, CM Balochistan condole on death of Senator Rehman Malik

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo expressed their grief over the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator and former interior minister Rehman Ahmed Malik.

In their separate messages issued here on Wednesday they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also expressed sympathies with the grieved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the irreparable loss.

Rehman Malik has unprecedented services and long struggle for the revival of democracy and democratic norms in the country, they added.

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind also expressed her condolence over the demise of PPP leader. Bushra prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Interior Minister Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

20 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

20 minutes ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

20 minutes ago
 Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

20 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

30 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>