Governor, CM Balochistan, ministers condemn Quetta suicide blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Speaker and ministers has strongly condemned the suicide attack which left three security forces martyred and several others injured near Sona Khan Frontier Corps (FC) Check post located at Mastung Road area of Quetta on Sunday.

In separate condemnation statements, they said such cowardly attack could not weaken the moral of the security forces and the nation and provincial government was committed to eliminate terrorist activities under the contribution of security forces and the public.

The Governor and CM said enemies wanted to destabilize the peace of the province with the aim to halt development processes of the areas which would be foiled at any cost for interest of the country and the province.

They said security forces were taking measures to curb nefarious design of terrorism from the province in order to maintain durable peace in the province.

The Governor and CM Jam Kamal Khan directed the concerned officials to take action against those involved in the incident.

The CM instructed relevant officials to submit reports of the incident of blast.

He also ordered to provide all facilities for the treatment of the wounded of suicide blast.

They also expressed their sympathy with the victims' families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Quddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Provincial ministers including Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai, Mir Muhammad Saleem Khosa and Mitha Khan Karkar also condemned the incident.