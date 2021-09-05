UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM Balochistan, Ministers Condemn Quetta Suicide Blast

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:10 PM

Governor, CM Balochistan, ministers condemn Quetta suicide blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Speaker and ministers has strongly condemned the suicide attack which left three security forces martyred and several others injured near Sona Khan Frontier Corps (FC) Check post located at Mastung Road area of Quetta on Sunday.

In separate condemnation statements, they said such cowardly attack could not weaken the moral of the security forces and the nation and provincial government was committed to eliminate terrorist activities under the contribution of security forces and the public.

The Governor and CM said enemies wanted to destabilize the peace of the province with the aim to halt development processes of the areas which would be foiled at any cost for interest of the country and the province.

They said security forces were taking measures to curb nefarious design of terrorism from the province in order to maintain durable peace in the province.

The Governor and CM Jam Kamal Khan directed the concerned officials to take action against those involved in the incident.

The CM instructed relevant officials to submit reports of the incident of blast.

He also ordered to provide all facilities for the treatment of the wounded of suicide blast.

They also expressed their sympathy with the victims' families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Quddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Provincial ministers including Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai, Mir Muhammad Saleem Khosa and Mitha Khan Karkar also condemned the incident.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Condemnation Road Suicide Mastung Sunday Moral Post All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

3 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

5 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.