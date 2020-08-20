Governor, CM Balochistan pay homage to seasoned politician Mir Hasil Bizenjo

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani have paid rich tribute to the late Baloch nationalist leader Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo for his untiring services for the democracy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani have paid rich tribute to the late Baloch nationalist leader Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo for his untiring services for the democracy.

Veteran Balochistan leader and National Party Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo on Thursday died at the age of 62. The nationalist leader Hasil Bizenjo was diagnosed with lungs cancer and was admitted at a private hospital in Karachi.

" The demise of Hasil Khan Bizenjo has deprived Balochistan of leader of a high stature," Governor and CM Balochistan said in a statement.

" He was real voice of Balochistan and used to raise the issues faced by the people of Balochistan in the upper and lower houses of parliament.

While paying homage to his political struggle, they said that Mir Hasil Khan started his political career as a worker and become a prestigious political figure in the political arena of Pakistan. Unprecedented services rendered by late seasoned Balochistan politicians would be remembered for good.

They also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family member to bear this irreparable loss.