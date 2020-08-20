UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor, CM Balochistan Pay Homage To Seasoned Politician Mir Hasil Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:09 PM

Governor, CM Balochistan pay homage to seasoned politician Mir Hasil Bizenjo

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani have paid rich tribute to the late Baloch nationalist leader Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo for his untiring services for the democracy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani have paid rich tribute to the late Baloch nationalist leader Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo for his untiring services for the democracy.

Veteran Balochistan leader and National Party Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo on Thursday died at the age of 62. The nationalist leader Hasil Bizenjo was diagnosed with lungs cancer and was admitted at a private hospital in Karachi.

" The demise of Hasil Khan Bizenjo has deprived Balochistan of leader of a high stature," Governor and CM Balochistan said in a statement.

" He was real voice of Balochistan and used to raise the issues faced by the people of Balochistan in the upper and lower houses of parliament.

While paying homage to his political struggle, they said that Mir Hasil Khan started his political career as a worker and become a prestigious political figure in the political arena of Pakistan. Unprecedented services rendered by late seasoned Balochistan politicians would be remembered for good.

They also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family member to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Parliament Democracy Died Amanullah Khan Cancer Family

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

56 minutes ago

India Sets Up National Expert Group on Administrat ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt trying to overcome inflation: SAPM

2 minutes ago

Over 50% of Japanese Firms Oppose Holding Tokyo Ol ..

2 minutes ago

Polish Prime Minister Says Lawmaker Zbigniew Rau t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.