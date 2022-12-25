UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM Call Upon Pursuing Quaid's Principles For Country's Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Governor, CM call upon pursuing Quaid's principles for country's development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have laid emphasis on following the principles of Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah for the development of the country.

They said we have come here at the mausoleum to pay tributes to Quaid on his 146th birthday.

They stated this while talking to media at Mazar-e-Quaid here on Sunday.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that on the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's 146th birth anniversary we should reaffirm our commitment to steer the country out of different crises by forging unity and discipline so that the country he founded could flourish.

He said that the nation needed unity to face all the challenges, including the financial and reemerging wave of terrorism so this beloved country that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah founded with his untiring efforts, visions, and sagacity could attain new vistas of development and prosperity.

He said that a new wave of terrorism has started emerging. "The incident of Bannu and Islamabad are condemnable, and this nation brought into being by Quaid-e-Azam would nip in the bud all the nefarious designs of the enemies of this country," he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that on this day we must remember the sacrifices and struggles of the people of Kashmir for their just cause. He said that the people of Pakistan were with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The CM also recalled the problems of the people affected by the devastating floods. "The winter has multiplied their problems and we all must help them at this time of need," he said and added that his government was trying its best to rehabilitate the flood-affected people.

