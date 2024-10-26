Governor, CM Condemn Attack On Police Check Post In North Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have condemned a terrorist attack on a Mir Ali police check post in North Waziristan.
They, in their separate statements, prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs, patience for the bereaved families and speedy recovery of the injured personnel in the attack.
They said that a handful of terrorists were making unsuccessful attempts to spread anarchy.
They further said that the elimination of these elements with the support of the people was the top priority.
