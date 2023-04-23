Governor, CM condole former speaker demise

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizinjo expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa.

In a condolence message issued here on Sunday, they said "The deceased was a seasonal politician and his demise is a huge loss for the province." The deceased did the politics of principles all his life.

The Governor and CM extended condolence and sympathy to the bereaved family of the deceased.

"May Allah forgive the deceased and give patience to the bereaved," they prayed.