Governor, CM condoles death of IIOK leader Syed Ali Gilani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have expressed grief over the death of Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) leader Syed Ali Gilani.

In separate condolence messages issued here, they said Ali Gilani in his whole life struggled for IIOK people and their rights.

They paid tributes to the deceased leader for his untiring efforts and struggle for people of IIOK.

They also prayed for the departed soul's high ranks in Jannah.