Governor, CM condoles with Shahram Tarakai

SWABI, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) ::Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhtukhwa Mahmood Khan visited the house of Provincial Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai here on Sunday and condoled with him over the demise of his parental aunt.

They offered Fatiha and prayed that Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The deceased was the sister of Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai and Member of National Assembly Usman Khan Tarakai.