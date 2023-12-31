Open Menu

Governor, CM Felicitate Unity-Democratic Alliance Over Winning PPC Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah on Sunday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the Unity-Democratic Alliance Panel of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) for the year 2024.

In their separate messages, the Governor and Chief Minister congratulated President Arshad Aziz Malik and his cabinet.

The Governor Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah expressed hope that the newly elected cabinet would utilize their leadership and professional skills for the prosperity and advancement of the journalistic community in the province.

They emphasized their responsibility in fostering a positive journalistic environment and promoting excellence in the field of journalism.

