Governor, CM grieve over death of nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Sunday expressed their grief and sorrow over the death of Nuclear Scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In separate condolence messages issued here, they said the services of late Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan would always be remembered.

They said that the deceased scientist was the assets of the nation.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him higher ranks in the paradise (Jannah).