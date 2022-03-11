UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM Grieve Over Senior Journo, Scholar Farhad Zaidi's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have expressed their grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist and scholar FarhadZaidi here on Friday.

In separate condolence messages here, they prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased in Jannah and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

>