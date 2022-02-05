Governor, CM grieved over loss of lives in coalmine incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bijinzo on Saturday expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the deaths of labourers who died in a coal mine in Zarghoon Ghar due to suffocation.

The governor and CM in their separate messages issued here extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

At least four labourers were killed in a blast caused by gas accumulation inside a coalmine in Zarghoon Ghar on Saturday morning.