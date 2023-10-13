Open Menu

Governor, CM KP Call On Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Governor, CM KP call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and the Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed about law and order situation and other affairs of the province.

The prime minister assured that Federal government would ensure all possible cooperation for welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

