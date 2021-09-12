UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM KP Condole With Rahimullah's Family

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

Governor, CM KP condole with Rahimullah's family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday visited Katlang Mardan and condoled with the family of late senior Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai.

Governor Shah Farman and CM Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow and sympathies with the bereaved family members.

They said that the demise of renowned Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai was a big setback not only to Journalistic community but also to the entire province.

They said that Rahimullah Yousafzai was not only famous in Pakistan but he made name in the entire world due to his work.

They said that Rahimullah Yousafzai always raised the voice of people and journalists community.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the occasion said that KP government would start a big scheme with the name of Rahimullah Yousafzai in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Mardan Sunday Family Government

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

37 minutes ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

1 hour ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.