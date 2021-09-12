PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday visited Katlang Mardan and condoled with the family of late senior Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai.

Governor Shah Farman and CM Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow and sympathies with the bereaved family members.

They said that the demise of renowned Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai was a big setback not only to Journalistic community but also to the entire province.

They said that Rahimullah Yousafzai was not only famous in Pakistan but he made name in the entire world due to his work.

They said that Rahimullah Yousafzai always raised the voice of people and journalists community.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the occasion said that KP government would start a big scheme with the name of Rahimullah Yousafzai in future.