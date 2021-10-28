Governor, CM lead rally regarding Kashmir Black Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar led a rally in connection with 'Kashmir Black Day' to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here at Governor House on Wednesday.

Provincial Ministers; Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Dr Akhtar Malik, PTI Minority MPA, Mahindar Pall, party workers and a large number of people participated in the rally.

The rally was taken out from Governor House Main Building to Corona Wall. The participants were carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and were chanting slogans against India and in favor of Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally, the Governor said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and no power in the world can separate us from Kashmiris. He said that all political, religious parties and the Pakistani nation stand united with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and no sacrifice will be spared for the freedom of Kashmir, adding that celebration of Kashmiris on the victory of Pakistani cricket team in T-20 World cup is not less than a referendum against India.

He added that Narendra Modi and Indian forces are massacring Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), asserting that time has come when the United Nation should declare the Indian army as a terrorist force. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, has proved himself as the ambassador of Kashmiris by raising voice for them at international level. He paid tributes to the Kashmiris for confronting Indian forces with valor and courage. He said that due to unfaltering determination of Kashmiri people, and efforts of Pakistan, the voice of Kashmiris have reached the European Parliament and the whole world. He said that time is not far away when Kashmir will be free, adding that India cannot suppress the Kashmiri people's voice with the power of guns and bullets.

He said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue without procrastination is vital for peace in the region. Paying tributes to Syed Ali Gillani, he said that the struggle of Kashmiri leaders like Syed Ali Gillani will be written in the history in golden words.

He said that Kashmiri people celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan on 14 August and observe the Independence Day of India on 15 August as Black Day, which is ample proof of their love for Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar while addressing on the occasion said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir; likewise Kashmir is incomplete without Pakistan. He said that India is committing genocide of Kashmiri people, but time will certainly come when Kashmiri people will get freedom from the tyranny of India. He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of the United Nations. The chief minister paid tributes to freedom struggle being carried out by brave Kashmiris, adding the courage of Kashmiri people in the face of Indian atrocities is exemplary. He said that the whole nation stands united with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for self determination.

The CM regretted that India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir while Pakistan continues to stand with the oppressed Kashmiris to support their just cause. "We express complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren today," he added and regretted that India has resorted to the worst sort of brutalities in occupied Kashmir. It has refused to obey the UN resolutions about holding a plebiscite, he lamented.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly termed Kashmir as the jugular vein and Pakistan would not deviate from its principled stance over Kashmir. Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, moral support to Kashmiris while Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of the Kashmir cause, the CM observed.