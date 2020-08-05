UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor, CM Lead Youm-e-Istesal Rally

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Governor, CM lead Youm-e-Istesal rally

LAHORE, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday led Kashmir Military Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) from Governor's House to Faisal Chowk to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played and sirens blared to condemn Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants expressed their unanimity by forming a human chain at Faisal Chowk and chanted 'Kashmir will become Pakistan.' Addressing on the occasion, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Modi blatantly violated the UN resolutions on August 5, 2019, and violated all human rights by illegally revoking the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The government would continue to expose Indian obstinacy and its illegal steps at every forum as Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, he added.

The Governor termed Modi as fascist and the disciple of Hitler and said that Modi first orchestrated Muslims' genocide in Gujarat and then in Occupied Kashmir.

Modi has made the lives of the Kashmiris most miserable in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Governor said and added that the minority communities were living in continued fear and misery in India while the minorities enjoy full freedom in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the continuous struggle of Kashmiris against Indian subjugation and said that Kashmiris live in the hearts of the Pakistanis. "We cannot forget them and will continue to side with them, adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly termed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and we cannot back off from the core issue of Kashmir", he stressed.

The CM also announced to name one road in every division after Srinagar Road.

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Akhtar Malik, Noman Langrial, members of Punjab Assembly Nazir Chohan, MusaratJamshed Cheema, Mahindar Pal Singh, President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhryand others attended the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Governor United Nations Punjab Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road Jammu Srinagar Adolf Hitler August 2019 Muslim All From Government Yasmin Rashid Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

6 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

38 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

51 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

34 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.