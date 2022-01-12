UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM Meet To Discuss Development Projects In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed provision of Insaf Health Card in Punjab, ongoing development projects and relief mechanism for the masses during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday

According to press release issued here, the Governor and the Chief Minister have decided to accelerate pace of public development projects in the province and discussed the measures adopted in the aftermath of the Murree tragedy.

The Governor and Chief Minister made it clear to the opposition that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its constitutional term of five years and the next general elections will be held in 2023.

The Governor Punjab appreciated the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the provision of Insaf Health Cards for every family in Punjab, adding that the PTI government has taken exemplary steps in health, education and other sectors. He said mission of the present government is only to make people strong and prosperous for which work is being done round the clock.

He said Pakistan faced economic and other problems due to poor policies of the previous governments, but today the same political opponents are trying to fool the nation by spreading negative propaganda against the government, but nation has rejected them.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said political opponents should not score political points in the matter of economy rather should support the steps taken by the government for the bright and vibrant future of Pakistan.

Sarwar said the opposition parties think that they will put pressure on the government through street protests they will not succeed. March 2021 has passed, March 2022 and March 2023 will also pass and general elections in Pakistan will be held on time.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said even today agenda of the opposition revolves around saving its corruption, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the nation that the corrupt will not be forgiven under any circumstances. He said there is no doubt that the political career of the opposition leaders is over.

Buzdar said people stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today, adding that the opposition's desire of early general elections will remain a dream and the general elections in the country will be held in 2023.

