Governor, CM, ministers condemn attack on mine workers in Duki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail along with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Assembly Speaker, and provincial ministers strongly condemned the attack on mine workers in Duki which left 20 dead and several injured.

In separate statements, Balochistan Governor and Chief Minister expressed their concerns over the incident and directed immediate and effective action against the terrorist to bring them to justice.

The Chief Minister directed concerned officials to take measures to seal and surrounded area to arrest anti-peace elements in order to maintain peace in the area.

He said that the militants have once again targeted the poor labourers saying that militants' agenda is to destabilize Pakistan and the province with the aim

to halt development process the areas.

Ordinary poor labourers are targeted as soft targets, terrorists are cowards’ acts, he said and added that anti peace elements would be brought to their logical end for sustaining durable peace.

He said that the blood of innocent people would not go in vain adding that measures would be taken to foil nefarious design of anti-peace from the areas with contribution of security force and public.

In separate statements issued here, Balochistan Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Deputy Speakers Ghazala Gola, provincial ministers including Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, PHE Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Finance Minister Shuaib Nosherawni, education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, and other ministers strongly condemned the attack and vowed to eliminate nefarious design of anti-peace elements for progress of the province

However, unknown armed militants attacked and killed 20 colliers and injured several in Dukki Coalmine on late Thursday night.

The victims were identified as six workers, Abdul Malik, Muladad, Syedullah, Jalal Khan, Fazal and Rozi Khan belonging to Zhob district, four, Naseebullah, Samiullah, Abdullah and Naseebullah Jan belonging to Killa Saifullah district, three, Maling, Hamdullah and Abdullah from Pishin District, three from Afghanistan, Abdul Wali, Ghulam Ali, and Hayatullah, one laborer from Kuchlak, Bismillah while Jalat Khan from Loralai district, one laborer from Musakhel district, Samad Khan and Wali Muhammad from Tehsil Shahrag of Harnai district.

According to Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center source, four injured were brought in serious condition to the center for treatment and they were being treated.