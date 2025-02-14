Open Menu

Governor, CM, Ministers Condemn Blast At Laborers' Vehicle In Harnai Shahrg

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Governor, CM, ministers condemn blast at laborers' vehicle in Harnai Shahrg

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, and provincial ministers have strongly condemned the explosion near a laborer's vehicle in Shahrag Tehsil, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of workers. They expressed deep grief over the incident and urged law enforcement agencies to take strict action against those involved.

Governor Mandokhel emphasized the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice and providing immediate medical facilities to the injured. He noted that every worker is the sole breadwinner of their family, and their death can have devastating consequences.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased laborers.

He assured that the Balochistan government stands with the bereaved families and will provide them with support during this difficult time.

Bugti also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and directed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. He stressed that the government is committed to uprooting terrorism and will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Provincial ministers, including Shuaib Nosharwani and Sardar Abdul Khetran, also condemned the incident and extended their sympathies to the families of the victims.

