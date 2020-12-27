Governor, CM pay homage to officers and soldiers martyred in helicrash

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid and Information Minister Fatehullah Khan paid homage to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who embraced Shahadat in an Army Aviation helicopter crash on Saturday.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the soldiers, they said that the entire nation was proud of the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army.

In their condolence messages, they said that the everlasting story of Pak Army had been written by the martyrs with their blood and their sacrifices.

They expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.