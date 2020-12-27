UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor, CM Pay Homage To Officers And Soldiers Martyred In Helicrash

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Governor, CM pay homage to officers and soldiers martyred in helicrash

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid and Information Minister Fatehullah Khan paid homage to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who embraced Shahadat in an Army Aviation helicopter crash on Saturday.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the soldiers, they said that the entire nation was proud of the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army.

In their condolence messages, they said that the everlasting story of Pak Army had been written by the martyrs with their blood and their sacrifices.

They expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Army Governor Martyrs Shaheed Information Minister Blood

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

1 hour ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

1 hour ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

2 hours ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.