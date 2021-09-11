UrduPoint.com

Governor, CM Pay Tributes To Quaid On 73rd Death Anniversary

Sat 11th September 2021

Governor, CM pay tributes to Quaid on 73rd death anniversary

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah to pay tribute on his 73rd death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah to pay tribute on his 73rd death anniversary.

They re-determined to follow the principles of father of the nation.

They laid wreath and offered Fateha. They also inked their impressions in the visitors' book.

Later, talking to media persons, Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said they had to carry forward the mission of father of the nationQuaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah by following his guiding principles.

