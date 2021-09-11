Governor, CM pay tributes to Quaid on 73rd death anniversary

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah to pay tribute on his 73rd death anniversary

They re-determined to follow the principles of father of the nation.

They laid wreath and offered Fateha. They also inked their impressions in the visitors' book.

Later, talking to media persons, Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said they had to carry forward the mission of father of the nationQuaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah by following his guiding principles.