Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Governor, CM pay tributes to Quaid on 76th Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him on the occasion of 76th Independence Day here on Monday.

They laid wreaths and offered fateha.

They also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor and CM redetermined to follow the principles of father of the nation.

They inked their impressions in the visitor's book.

The Governor and CM also fluttered the national flag on the premises of the mausoleum.

On the occasion, a large number of students and people were also present.

