Governor, CM plants 'Freedom Tree' to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday planted a sapling tagged as 'Freedom Tree' at Governor House to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Advisor to chief minister for merged districts Ajmal Wazir, Special Assistant to CM for Information Technology Kamran Bangash and others MPAs were present on the occasion.

On the occasion they prayed for the freedom of Kashmiris against Indian suppression.